No Leave or Holidays for Govt Officials in Odisha till June 30

TNI Bureau: As the swearing-in ceremony of the new Chief Minister and Counsil of Ministers of Odisha will be held tomorrow, Odisha Government has imposed restrictions on leave of its officials.

Government officials have been instructed not to leave the headquarters even on Government holidays until June 30 to attend to any urgent assignments that may emerge in coming days. Leave will be allowed only if there have health issues.

The guidelines have been issued by Additional Chief Secretary for the swearing-in ceremony of the new Government. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will form the next Government in Odisha for the first time.