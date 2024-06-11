Commissionerate Police issues Traffic Advisory for Odisha CM’s Oath Taking ceremony

TNI Bureau: The Twin City Commissionerate Police has issued a traffic advisory in view of the oath taking ceremony of new Chief Minister of Odisha.

The swearing in ceremony of the new CM and Council of Ministers is scheduled to be held at Janata Maidan in Bhubaneswar. One winning candidate of the Bharatiya Janata Party will take oath as CM of the saffron party’s first government in Odisha.

Below is the traffic advisory issued to ensure better regulation and free flow of traffic during the swearing-in ceremony:

No vehicle is allowed to ply from Jaydev Vihar Square to Nalco Square Road and Nalco Square to Jaydev Vihar and its connecting lane/ by lane on June 12 at 2 pm to 7 pm or till the end of the function excluding the vehicle provided with pass.

Route Line for parking: