Commissionerate Police issues Traffic Advisory for Odisha CM’s Oath Taking ceremony

TNI Bureau: The Twin City Commissionerate Police has issued a traffic advisory in view of the oath taking ceremony of new Chief Minister of Odisha.
The swearing in ceremony of the new CM and Council of Ministers is scheduled to be held at Janata Maidan in Bhubaneswar. One winning candidate of the Bharatiya Janata Party will take oath as CM of the saffron party’s first government in Odisha.
Below is the traffic advisory issued to ensure better regulation and free flow of traffic during the swearing-in ceremony:
- No vehicle is allowed to ply from Jaydev Vihar Square to Nalco Square Road and Nalco Square to Jaydev Vihar and its connecting lane/ by lane on June 12 at 2 pm to 7 pm or till the end of the function excluding the vehicle provided with pass.
Route Line for parking:
- Buses coming from Cuttack side – Avail the service road after Rasulgarh ROB Vani Vihar Sqr. Acharya Vihar Sqr. right turn→→ Apollo Hospital Sainik School→→ Press chhak point at OSAP 7th Bn. gate NALCO square dropping Kalinga Hospital road- park their vehicle on the road in a single line from Railway Colony chhak towards Utkal Hospital and Hatiasuni chhak.
- Buses coming from Khurda side – Avail the service road after Jaydev Vihar Square Flyover Bridge Acharya Vihar Square left turn- Apollo Hospital Sainik School → Press chhak point at OSAP 7th Bn. gate NALCO square dropping Kalinga Hospital road- park their vehicle on the road in a single line from Railway Colony golei chhak towards Utkal Hospital and Hatiasuni chhak.
- Buses coming from Nandankanna side – OMFED square →→→ left turn MCL guest house right turn Press Colony chhak → right dropping point at OSAP 7th Bn. gate NALCO square Kalinga Hospital Road park their vehicle on the road in a single line from Railway Colony golei chhak towards Utkal Hospital and turn Hatiasuni chhak.
- Four wheelers coming from Cuttack side – Avail the service road after Rasulgarh ROB Vani Vihar Sqr. Acharya Vihar Sqr. right. turn Apollo Hospital dropping point at Doordarshan lane proceed towards Sainik School campus and park their vehicle.
- Four wheelers coming from Khurda side – Avail the service road after Jaydev Vihar Square Flyover Bridge Acharya Vihar Square left turn lane vehicle. Apollo Hospital →→→ dropping point at Doordarshan proceed towards Sainik School campus and park their Four-wheeler coming from
- Nandankanna side – NALCO square dropping point at OSAP 7th Bn. ground gate Press Park their vehicle at Sainik School campus. left turn Colony chhak People drop at OSAP 7th Bn. ground gate campus Ignou gate→right turn walks through 7th Bn. Survey of India office left turn enter through Janata Maidan Gate No. 3.
- People drop at Doordarshan lane Y junction left turn IIT after 100 mtrs. Left turn building right turn Janata Maidan Gate No. 6. enter through. This above-mentioned restriction will not be applicable for the emergency vehicles (Fire and Ambulance). Commissionerate Police, Bhubaneswar – Cuttack requested the public to plan their route accordingly.
