TNI Morning News Headlines – November 16, 2020

Odisha News

👉 Odisha reports 749 Covid-19 cases including 437 quarantine and 312 local contact cases in 24 hours. Total cases now stand at 309408 including 297862 recoveries & 9950 active cases.

👉 Khordha reported 88 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours followed by Mayurbhanj (78) and Sundargarh (55).

👉 Odisha reports 16 new COVID-19 deaths in the last 24 hours including 5 from Sundargarh & 3 from Bargarh. Toll mounts to 1,543.

👉 The East Coast Railway (ECoR) to receive prestigious Pandit Govind Ballabh Pant Best Zonal Railway Shield-2020 for third time.

👉 Odisha: Mercury dips below 15 Degree Celsius in 4 places; Daringbadi coldest at 12.5 degrees C.

India News

👉 India reports 30,548 new COVID-19 cases & 435 deaths in the last 24 hours.

👉 Total case tally stands at 88,45,127 including 4,65,478 active cases, 82,49,579 cured cases & 1,30,070 deaths.

👉 A total of 12,56,98,525 samples tested for COVID-19 up to 15th November, of these 8,61,706 samples were tested yesterday: ICMR.

👉 Lt Gen Asit Mistry, other officers lay wreath on on the mortal remains of Sepoy Jondhale Rushikesh Ramchandra, who lost his life in ceasefire violation by Pakistan in J&K.

👉 Jharkhand Govt bans Chhath Puja 2020 in water bodies including public ponds, lakes, rivers, dams, reservoirs; restricts firecrackers.

👉 PM Modi to unveil the ‘Statue of Peace’ to mark the 151st Jayanti celebrations of Jainacharya Shree Vijay Vallabh Surishwer Ji Maharaj in Rajasthan’s Pali district via video-conferencing today.

👉 India names 2 more wetlands (Lonar lake in Maharashtra and Sur Sarovar in Agra) of international importance.

👉 The Unique Identification Authority of India (UADAI) launches new service; people can now order Aadhaar PVC Card Online for Rs 50.

World News

👉 NASA’s SpaceX Crew-1 mission: NASA, Elon Musk’s SpaceX send four astronauts to International Space Station.

👉 United Kingdom PM Boris Johnson is self-isolating after MP tests positive for Covid-19.

👉 Britain’s Lewis Hamilton wins a record-equalling seventh Formula One world championship in Turkey.

👉 Global COVID-19 cases surpass 54.3 Million-Mark.