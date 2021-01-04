NITI Aayog Report praises Odisha for its flagship programmes

TNI Bureau: Odisha Government’s flagship programmes ‘Odisha Millets Mission’ and ‘Mo Upakari Bagicha’ (My Beneficial Garden) were featured as success stories in a recent in a recent NITI Aayog report titled, ‘Health & Nutrition Practice Insights’.

While expressing happiness Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik said that the “The national policy body has observed that Millets Odisha effort has led to a rapid increase in the number of farmers growing millets. Similarly, Mo Upakari Bagicha is improving the dietary diversity among women and children in the State”.

In a bid to provide livelihood opportunities to tribals and promote millet cultivation in tribal areas across the State, Odisha Millets Mission has been launched by Department of Agriculture & Farmers Empowerment.

Similarly “Mo Upakari Bagicha” launched by the Odisha Government to wipe out malnutrition.