NISER Ph.D Student found dead; Suicide Suspected
The deceased student has been identified as Pooja Jethwani who hailed from Chhattisgarh. She was a fifth-year Ph.D student of Physics.
Insight Bureau: A girl student of National Institute of Science Education and Research (NISER) Bhubaneswar died after falling off the roof of the hostel on Monday.
The deceased student has been identified as Pooja Jethwani who hailed from Chhattisgarh. She was a fifth-year Ph.D student of Physics.
Related Posts
Though the actual cause behind the suicide is yet to be ascertained, it is being suspected that she jumped off the roof. The girl was reportedly undergoing treatment due to depression.
Jatani Police recovered a diary of the girl from the spot.
Comments are closed.