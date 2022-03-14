NISER Ph.D Student found dead; Suicide Suspected

Insight Bureau: A girl student of National Institute of Science Education and Research (NISER) Bhubaneswar died after falling off the roof of the hostel on Monday.

The deceased student has been identified as Pooja Jethwani who hailed from Chhattisgarh. She was a fifth-year Ph.D student of Physics.