Odisha’s Pramod Bhagat Bags 2 Silver, One Bronze in Spanish Para Badminton

Insight Bureau: World’s top badminton star, Odisha’s Pramod Bhagat bagged two silver and a bronze medal at the Spanish Para Badminton International 2022. World No 2 Sukant Kadam also won a bronze.

The Padma Shree Awardee went down to World No 2 England’s Daniel Bethell in straight sets, the score line read 9-21, 13-21. The match seemed much closer than what the score line reads and lasted for 39 minutes.