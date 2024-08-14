NGT halts all mining activities in Mayurbhanj Dist

By Sagarika Satapathy
TNI Bureau: The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has put a halt on mining and auction process of all minor minerals in Mayurbhanj district due to the lack of a final district survey report (DSR).

NGT’s east zone bench in Kolkata issued the interim direction on August 8 while considering the petition, filed by Bibekananda Pattnaik, a Baripada based social activist.

In the previous hearing, the applicant had alleged that there was no revised DSR placed by Mayurbhanj district administration nor any approval given by the state environment impact assessment authority (SEIAA) for sand mining.

