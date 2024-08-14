TNI Evening News Headlines – August 14, 2024

➡️13 police personnel from Odisha have been selected for President’s Medal on the 78th Independence Day.
➡️Odisha Secretariat in Bhubaneswar illuminated on Independence Day eve.
➡️Nilagiri Deputy Collector Parikhit Jena arrested by Odisha Vigilance.
➡️BJD to boycott MLA orientation programme in Odisha Assembly.
➡️Odisha Congress Steering Committee announced by the AICC.
➡️President Droupadi Murmu met the Indian Contingent of the Paris Olympics 2024 at Ganatantra Mandap, Rashtrapati Bhavan.
➡️The Centre on Wednesday added three more bird sanctuaries from Tamil Nadu and Madhya Pradesh to the prestigious Ramsar Site list, taking India’s total tally of wetlands to 85.
➡️IAS officer Govind Mohan appointed as new Home Secretary.
➡️1993-Batch IRS Officer Rahul Naveen appointed as Director of ED for a period of 2 years.
➡️Supreme Court allows States to recover the dues from April 1, 2005 to July 25, 2024.
➡️Supreme Court rejects plea challenging NEET-Super Speciality exam 2024.
➡️Artificial Intelligence will improve crowd management at the Shree Jagannath Temple in Puri.
➡️Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat’s appeal against Olympic disqualification rejected by Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).
