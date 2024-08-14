TNI Morning News Headlines – August 14, 2024

➡️DRDO carried out successful maiden flight test of Long Range Glide Bomb ‘GAURAV’ off Odisha coast from Su-30 MK-I platform of the Indian Air Force (IAF).
➡️Vigilance sleuths raid properties of Nilagiri Deputy Collector, Parikhit Jena on allegations of amassing disproportionate assets.
➡️A total of 1037 Personnel of Police, Fire, Home Guard & Civil Defence (HG&CD) and Correctional Services have been awarded Gallantry and Service Medals on the Independence Day.
➡️Tamil Nadu Police seized 2291 grams of Gold items of 24 Karat and 22 Karat purity valued at Rs. 1.53 crores from a female passenger from Tiruchirapalli International Airport.
➡️Encounter between security forces and terrorists underway in Jammu and Kashmir’s Doda.
➡️Wayanad landslides: 401 body parts tested for DNA so far.
➡️All Indian salt and sugar brands have microplastics. Highest levels of microplastics were found in iodised salt: Study.
➡️Google’s production lines in India have started producing the first Pixel 8 devices made within the country.
➡️Sensex rises 144.92 points to 79,100.95 in early trade; Nifty up 57.5 points to 24,196.50.
➡️Rupee rises 7 paise to 83.90 against US dollar in early trade.
➡️Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif presents a cheque of PKR 150 Million to Gold medalist Arshad Nadeem. He deserves this Ma Shaa Allah.
➡️UK Police arrest 1,000 people following riots.
➡️US approves $20 billion in weapons sales to Israel.
