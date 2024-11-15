TNI Morning News Headlines – November 15, 2024

➡️Odisha villages under six coastal districts (Balasore, Bhadrak, Kendrapara, Jagatsinghpur, Puri and Ganjam) recognised as ‘tsunami-ready’ by IOC-UNESCO.
➡️Indian Navy to showcase its operational demonstration off the Blue Flag Beach, in Puri, Odisha, on Navy Day- 4 December.
➡️Sand artist Sudarsan Patnaik creates sand sculpture at Puri beach on the auspicious occasion of Kartika Purnima.
➡️Body of bank employee found near Kednuapada railway station in Bhadrak district.
➡️People across Odisha celebrate Kartika Purnima; know significance of the festival. Devotees throng Srimandir for ‘Suna Besha’ darshan of Holy Trinity.
➡️Minor girl drowned while collecting coins from miniature boats during Kartika Purnim celebration in Malkangiri district.
➡️Bodybuilder Jagannath Khuntia, who won bronze medal at 15th World Bodybuilding and Physique Sports Championship, met BJD president Naveen Patnaik.
➡️Chhattisgarh: Security forces demolish memorials built by Naxals to honour their dead comrades.
➡️President Droupadi Murmu, PM Modi paid floral tributes to Bhagwan Birsa Munda on his birth anniversary.
➡️PM Modi extends warm greetings on the occasion of Sri Guru Nanak Jayanti.
➡️Cocaine worth Rs 42 crore seized in Bihar, 1 arrested.
➡️Elon Musk meets Iran’s UN ambassador in New York: Report.
