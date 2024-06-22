New Anti Paper Leak Law; Details Here

TNI Bureau: Amid the controversy over the NEET-UG results and cancellation of UGC-NET exam due to paper leak, the Centre introduced a new anti-paper leak law.

The Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024, the anti-paper leak law for examinations for central recruitment and entrance into central educational institutions that was passed by Parliament in February, came into effect on Friday.

Key Details of Anti-paper leak Law:

➡️ There are provisions for punishment for both paper leaks and the use of dummy candidates.

➡️ Offenders whether an individual or a service provider can face up to 10 years of imprisonment and a fine of Rs 1 crore in cases of paper leaks.

➡️ Offenders may be sentenced to 3 to 5 years in prison and fined Rs 10 lakh who are found guilty of taking exams on behalf of others.

➡️ Service providers and institutions found guilty in implicating public exams will have to bear the entire cost of the examination.

➡️ All offences under the Act will be cognisable and non-bailable.