NEET NET Row: Centre sets up Committee to ensure fair conduct of Exams

TNI Bureau: In order to ensure transparent, smooth and fair conduct of examinations through National Testing Agency (NTA), Department of Higher Education, Ministry of Education constituted a High-Level Committee of Experts.

The Committee will make recommendations on Reform in mechanism of examination process, improvement in Data Security protocols and structure and functioning of NTA.

The Committee will submit its report to the Ministry within 2 months from the date of issue of this order.

Chairman and Members of the High-Level Committee:

➡️ Chairman: Dr. K. Radhakrishnan (Former Chairman, ISRO and Chairman BoG, IIT Kanpur)

➡️ Member: Dr. Randeep Guleria, Former Director, AIIMS Delhi

➡️ Member: Prof. B J Rao, Vice Chancellor, Central University of Hyderabad

➡️ Member: Prof. Ramamurthy K, Professor Emeritus, Department of Civil Engineering, IIT Madras

➡️ Member: Pankaj Bansal, Co-Founder, People Strong and Board Member- Karmayogi Bharat

➡️ Member: Prof. Aditya Mittal, Dean Student Affairs, IIT Delhi

➡️ Member Secretary: Govind Jaiswal, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Education, Govt. of India