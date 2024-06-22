TNI Morning News Headlines – June 22, 2024

➡️Preparations underway for bathing rituals of the deities on the occasion of Snana Purnima in Puri followed by ‘Hati Besha’ or ‘Gajanana Besha’.
➡️Tomato prices have skyrocketed in Odisha and are being sold at Rs. 100.
➡️‘Pratham Puja’ was performed on Saturday to mark the ceremonial beginning of this year’s Amarnath Yatra.
➡️BSF recovered three China-made Pakistan drones in the border area of Tarn Taran district of Punjab.
➡️Death toll in Kallakurichi hooch tragedy rises to 53.
➡️Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina receives ceremonial welcome at Rashtrapati Bhavan. PM
Narendra Modi received PM Sheikh.
➡️Teacher Eligibility Test exam postponed in Bihar. The revised dates for exam will be announced later.
➡️Anti-paper leak law for exams comes into effect amid NEET, UGC-NET row.
➡️Andhra Pradesh: Authorities demolish the under-construction office building of YSRCP in Vijayawada.
➡️Devotees take holy dip in rivers on the occasion of Jyeshtha Purnima.
➡️West Indies beat USA by 9 wickets in Super 8 Group 2 match of T20 World Cup.
➡️Israeli strikes on tent camps near Rafah kill 25 people and wound 50.
