Odisha seeks AIIMS in Sambalpur, PMAY Houses, support for Subhadra Scheme

TNI Bureau: Odisha’s first BJP led Government has requested for more central allocation at the Pre-Budget Consultation meeting chaired by Union Finance Minister Niramal Sitharaman in New Delhi today.
Odisha Government raised various demands including a second AIIMS in Sambalpur, central support to Subhadra scheme, five lakhs more pucca houses under PMAY, Paradip port expansion.
Deputy Chief Minister KV Singh Deo and Finance Secretary Vishal Dev attended the meeting. A written memorandum containing some issues concerning the States in general and some issues specific to the economy and finances of Odisha which could be addressed through appropriate measures in the Union Budget, 2024-25 was submitted to Union Finance Minister.
Some of the of important issues are:
➡️Establishment of second AIIMS at Sambalpur, Odisha
➡️Expeditious completion of National Highways, specifically the Coastal Highway and Capital Region Ring Road (CRRR) projects in Odisha.
➡️Partial support from the Centre for implementation of Subhadra Scheme for promoting women’s welfare through entrepreneurship, ease of living, and dignity for them.
➡️Sanction of fund for the construction of at least 5 lakh houses for rural and urban areas in Odisha under PMAY.
➡️ Support of the Union Government for the creation of an enabling environment to attract international investors, and semiconductor industries to Odisha, promotion of Odisha as an investment hub, expansion of Paradip port to propel growth in Odisha.
➡️Higher allocation under the Scheme for Special Assistance to States for Capital Investment (SACI), 2024-25 to further accelerate infrastructure development.
➡️Advance indication of the State-wise annual allocation under CSS schemes at the time of budget formulation which would enable the States to prepare their Budgets on a realistic basis and ensure timely and effective utilization of funds.
➡️Support of the Central Government for new city development and rapid urbanization in Odisha.
➡️Addressing power sector issues through inclusion of Odisha DISCOMs under the Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS), financial support for adoption of new technologies such as green hydrogen, and central funding for Green Energy Corridor projects in Odisha.
