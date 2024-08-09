Neeraj’s Silver relieves a Medal Starving Nation

TNI Bureau: It’s a known fact that India continues to struggle for medals at the Olympic Games. There were times when we used to draw blank at the Olympics. Hockey had saved us many times in the past too.

Over the last few Games, India has been winning some medals, but that’s not enough. Despite all efforts, we are reduced to a nation starving for medals. India had won just 4 Bronze medals at Paris 2024 before Neeraj Chopra’s event. The nation was starving for the medal of a different colour.

Neeraj could not win the Gold, but he won a Silver, bringing huge relief to the Indian Sports fans. At least we managed to win a second position in any event. Paris 2024 turned out to be a nightmare for India; there is no doubt about it. But, let’s celebrate the medal winners who left no stones unturned to bring the glory for the country.