TNI Bureau: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Majhi on Friday announced a pension scheme ‘Kutumba Yojana’ for the families of freedom fighters in the State.

The State Government will soon identify the families of freedom fighters of the State. Modalities will be framed soon.

The CM made this announcement during Kranti Diwas celebration in Bhubaneswar today in remembrance of the clarion call by Mahatma Gandhi which led to the Quit India movement.