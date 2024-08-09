Bhakta Tripathy elected President of Covent Garden RWA

TNI Bureau: The Elegant and opulent residential society of twin city; Covent Garden Duplex Owners Association (CGDOA) held their managing committee election recently and the newly elected committee took over the society charges on Friday.

Senior Journalist Bhakta Tripathy was elected the President and Dr. Sunil Raghav the Secretary of CGDOA. The other office bearers are Alaknanda Swain-Vice President, Srutakirtee Dash- Joint Secretary, Isidor Kujur-Treasurer, Surabhi Swain, Sharmistha Praharaj, CA Sanjib Ginodia and Dr. Vareesha Khan as executive members of the society.

The outgoing President, Brahmananda Mishra and Secretary Mangobind Mishra have welcomed the new committee and handed over the charges.

The newly elected office bearers will have a tenure of three years.