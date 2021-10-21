NCB Team at SRK’s Residence ‘Mannat’ in Mumbai

Insight Bureau: Hours after Bollywood Actor Shah Rukh Khan met his Aryan Khan at the Arthur Road Jail, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has reached his residence ‘Mannat’ for questioning.

The NCB officials are reportedly completing some documentation work related to Aryan Khan case. They posted a notice at Mannat, asking his family to deposit all electronics items of Aryan with the NCB. The five-member team did not raid ‘Mannat’, but only sought documents.

Aryan Khan has been in jail since his arrest in Mumbai Cruise Ship Drugs bust case on October 2. After his bail plea was rejected by the special NDPS Court yesterday, his lawyers moved the Bombay High Court. His bail plea will come up for hearing on October 26.

In another development, the NCB raided Bollywood Actor Ananya Panday’s residence and summoned her for questioning at 2 PM today. The NCB seized Ananya Panday’s phone which reportedly has chat conversation with Aryan Khan.