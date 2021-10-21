Chilika MLA Prasanta Jagdev gets Bail

Insight Bureau: Chilika MLA Prasanta Jagdev has been granted bail in connection with the assault on a BJP SC leader. The Orissa High Court directed the lower court to grant conditional bail to Prasanta Jagdev and asked him not to influence the witnesses.

Prasanta Jagdev was sent to judicial custody after the Khordha Additional District Judge-I Court rejected his bail application on October 8. He was booked in two cases of assault and intimidation by the Balugaon police.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

However, he complained of chest problems and was immediately shifted to Capital Hospital, evading jail custody. He has been lodged in the hospital since then. BJP leaders had recently visited the hospital and alleged that Jagdev faked illness to avoid jail.

On September 8, Prasanta Jagdev had allegedly abused & slapped BJP’s Balugaon Nagar Committee President Niranjan Sethi in full public glare. Following the incident, he was suspended from BJD by party President Naveen Patnaik.