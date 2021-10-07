NCB denied further custody of Aryan Khan, 7 Others

Insight Bureau: The Mumbai Court has rejected further NCB custody of Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchant, Munmun Dhamecha and 5 others in Cruise Ship Drug Case, saying further custodial interrogation is not required.

The accused have been sent to 14-day judicial custody instead. Aryan Khan’s bail plea will come up for hearing at 11 AM tomorrow.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

“No custodial interrogation is required as sufficient time was granted to the investigating officer for investigation”, said Additional Metropolitan Magistrate RM Nirlekar.

The Court observed that simply remanding the accused to NCB custody without any strong basis, would violate their fundamental rights enshrined in the constitution.

NCB failed to convince the court why they need the remand of the accused at this point of time.