Naveen’s soothing balm for Urban Street Vendors

TNI Bureau: Acknowledging the grave impact of loss of livelihood during pandemic, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik today sanctioned financial assistance package of Rs 26.29 crore for urban street vendors hit by the lockdown/shutdown clamped in the State to contain the spread of Covid-19.

A package of Rs 26,29,71,000 will be provided as livelihood support to the urban street vendors, as per a statement issued by the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO).

As many as 87, 657 street vendors will be benefited from the special package across the State.