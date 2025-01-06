Naveen roars; BJD hits the streets over Price Rise

Bhubaneswar: In a show of political strength, the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) took to the streets of Bhubaneswar on January 6, launching a fierce protest against the surging prices of essential commodities and accusing the BJP-led government of failing to address inflation. The massive demonstration with around 40,000 people gathering, held at Lower PMG Square, was led by BJD president and former Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, who delivered a scathing critique of the BJP’s governance, calling their much-touted “double-engine government” a “double blow” to the common people.

Addressing thousands of party workers and supporters braving the winter chill, Patnaik accused the BJP of betraying the public’s trust and turning a blind eye to the hardships faced by ordinary citizens. “I thank you all for coming to Bhubaneswar in this cold weather,” he began, before launching into a fiery speech. “Since this government came to power in June, people have heard only long speeches but seen no action. Prices are climbing higher every day, yet there is no attempt to control the market. From groceries to medicines, the cost of living is suffocating the common man.”

Patnaik highlighted the plight of farmers, blaming unseasonal rains for crop losses and pointing to a rise in farmer suicides. “Crops are being destroyed, mothers are crying, and farmers are dying. But this government remains in a deep sleep,” he said, accusing the BJP of gaining power through false promises. He also criticized the rising Goods and Services Tax (GST), claiming it disproportionately affects the poor. “GST is on everything. The poor are paying more while the government fills its coffers with double taxation and double loot.”

The protest, which featured placards, banners, and slogan-shouting demonstrators, underscored the BJD’s renewed vigor in the political arena. Senior BJD leader Arun Sahoo declared, “We enter 2025 with new determination. The battle will continue until the voices of 4.5 crore Odias are heard. This government is burdening citizens with high taxes and skyrocketing prices.” Sahoo further claimed that the public’s disenchantment was growing. “Everyone is sad that Naveen Patnaik is no longer Chief Minister. The BJP came to power by mistake, and instead of uplifting people, they are looting them.”

Countering the allegations, BJP vice-president Biranchi Narayan Tripathy dismissed the protest as a mere political stunt. “When BJD was in power, Odisha had the highest inflation rate at 7.1 percent. Now it is down to 6.7 percent. The people know which government oversaw the worst price hikes,” he argued. He accused the BJD of seeking sympathy after being ousted from power, adding, “This is all drama.”