Maoists go on a rampage; kill 8 Jawans in Chhattisgarh

Bijapur, Chhattisgarh: Eight District Reserve Guard (DRG) jawans and a civilian driver were killed when Maoists detonated a powerful IED on the Bedre-Kutru Road near Ambeli village on January 6, 2025. The ambush, the deadliest on security forces in two years, occurred around 2:15 p.m. as personnel returned from a joint anti-Naxalite operation along the borders of Narayanpur, Dantewada, and Bijapur.

Inspector General of Police (Bastar Range) Sundarraj P confirmed all nine occupants of the SUV died on the spot. The explosion created a 10-foot-deep crater, scattering vehicle debris and human remains. Reinforcements were sent, and a search operation was launched.

The DRG, comprising local tribal recruits and surrendered Naxalites, had engaged in a three-day operation that recently neutralized five insurgents. The attack followed the death of a DRG head constable during the mission.

Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai called the incident “extremely painful” and reiterated his commitment to ending Naxalism. Union Home Minister Amit Shah vowed to eliminate the insurgency by March 2026, stating that the soldiers’ sacrifice would not be in vain. Former Chief Minister Dr. Raman Singh condemned the attack as a desperate act by cornered Maoists.

This assault mirrors an April 2023 IED attack in Dantewada, which claimed 11 lives. NIA forensic teams from Raipur will investigate the latest incident.

Despite intensified security measures, the Bastar region remains a Naxalite stronghold. Monday’s tragedy highlights ongoing challenges in combating guerrilla tactics and restoring stability.