Sky is The Limit for ‘Mrs Universe Canada’ Mitali Panda

Insight Bureau: She is not from the Capital City Bhubaneswar, not from Cuttack, Rourkela or Sambalpur. The gorgeous Mitali Panda, Beauty with a Brain, hails from Jeypore, a small town in tribal-dominated Koraput district. And, she has made our state as well as the nation proud by winning the coveted ‘Mrs Universe Canda’ title.

A B.Tech by profession, but Model by passion, Mitali is gearing up for the biggest challenge now – The Mrs Universe pagaent to be held in Seoul, South Korea on June 20, 2022. (Contd.)

Prior to winning the ‘Mrs Universe Canada 2021’, Mitali had also won Mrs Canada Karwachauth beauty contest in 2018 and Mrs Royal Choice 2019. Before Moving to Canada in 2018, she worked with a few IT companies.

Daughter of Sri Satya Narayan Panda and Smt Sucharita Panda of Prasad Rao Peta, Jeypore, Mitali got married to Sandeep Verma of Irrigation Colony, Jeypore in 2017.

After she won the title, her In-laws Sri Mukteshwar Lal Verma &Smt. Renu Bala Verma and the whole verma family stated “ they are very proud of what their daughter have Achieved, and wish her all the success for the grand event, it’s not only a proud moment for Verma family but the whole state of odisha & the country as well”.

“I had a dream of holding the crown for spirit of womanhood since childhood. I am happy that my dream is coming true although there is a lot more to achieve”, said Mitali.

“Canada is a land of opportunity and diversity, and being an Indo-Canadian, I am proud to represent two nations which are having strong bilateral and cultural ties”, she added.

“I thank my family, friends, fans, my national director Asphandiar Wadiwalla & Mrs. Universe Team canada for their support and wishes,” said Mitali Panda.