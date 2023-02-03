Naveen attends Platinum Jubilee Celebrations of VD College, dedicates slew of Projects in Koraput

TNI Bureau: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Friday attended the Platinum Jubilee celebrations of the Vikram Deb College at Jeypore, the oldest college in the undivided Koraput district.

The Chief Minister inaugurated and laid the foundation stones of various development projects worth Rs 1600 Crore for the all-round development of Koraput district.

Secretary to Chief Minister (5T) VK Pandian announced an Auditorium with 1000-seat capacity. The CM sanctioned Rs 8 crore for the same.

During the 75th foundation day celebration of VD College, 1235 Mission Shakti Groups were given an interest-free loan of Rs. 50 crores. The Chief Minister also launched a special postal cover based on Koraput tourism.

Earlier on Thursday, the CM had approved a proposal to accord University status to VD College.

Degree colleges functioning in the districts of Koraput, Malkangiri, Rayagada and Nabarangpur will come under VD University. It will be a milestone in the field of higher education in South Odisha.

About 20 platoons of police forces have been engaged for the Chief Minister’s visit.