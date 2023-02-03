Govt plans to develop 100 Airports in the country by 2024

TNI Bureau: The Central government has decided to develop 100 airports across the country by 2024, informed Minister of State in the Ministry of Civil Aviation Gen. V.K Singh (Retd).

In a written reply to a question in Lok Sabha on Thursday, the Minister said that the Modi government has approved the ‘Revival of unserved and under-served airports’ scheme for the revival and development of 100 unserved and under-served airports, helipads, and water aerodromes by 2024.

It is to be noted here that six airports have been identified under UDAN in Odisha out of which Jeypore, Jharsuguda and Rourkela have been operationalised. The Utkela Airport in Kalahandi and Rangeilunda Airport in Ganjam will be operationalised soon.

The Minister also informed the House that during the period 2014-15 to 2019-20, India has witnessed double-digit Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 14.5% in terms of domestic passenger traffic.

He further said that there was a dip in domestic air traffic during 2020-21 and 2021-22 due to the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic. However, domestic air traffic has again picked up the pace during the current financial year (2022-23) and it is expected to reach around 97% of the pre-covid level, he added.