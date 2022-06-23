Naveen assures support for Jagannath Temple construction in UK

Insight Bureau: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik met with the Odia Diaspora in Rome, Italy earlier today. Odias living in 12 countries across Europe had a very lively and engaging interaction with the Chief Minister, his PS VK Pandian and Resident Commissioner Ravi Kant.

The diaspora comprised of professionals, entrepreneurs, researchers, missionaries, students from diverse fields such as medicine, engineering, IT, artificial intelligence, business process outsourcing etc.

The diaspora recounted the achievements of Naveen Government in the areas of food security, health, education, infrastructure, disaster management, women empowerment amongst others.

The diaspora reiterated their strong sense of ownership and dedication for the development of Odisha.

Naveen thanked them for their renewed sense of conviction. He was especially glad to see that the Odias are doing well in Europe. He discussed with them the transformational initiatives taking place in Odisha and invited them to partner with the State government towards the development of the State.

Representatives from UK Odia association explained about the steps they are taking to construct a Jagannatha Temple in UK. Chief Minister assured all support for the same.

Naveen congratulated them on their successful careers and that the State is proud of their achievement. He wished them good luck in their future endeavours.