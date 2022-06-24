Morning News Insight – June 24, 2022

🔹 Odisha reports 61 fresh covid cases in last 24 hours; active cases climb to 391. 36 cases from Khordha district.

🔹 Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik meets Odia Diaspora in Rome; interacts with them on various issues related to Odisha’s interest, will prepare a roadmap for their participation in the State’s development & progress.

🔹 Odisha CM assures support to Odia Diaspora for Jagannath Temple construction in UK.

🔹 ‘One Station One Product’ announced by the Government of India to showcase and sell the famous local products launched at Bhubaneswar, Cuttack railway stations.

🔹 Four minors died after drowning in a water-filled pit near Majhiguda village of Koraput district dug up for Bharatmala project.

🔹 NDA’s Presidential Candidate Draupadi Murmu leaves for the Parliament from Odisha Bhawan to file nominations. BJD Ministers & YSRCP MPs will be present.

🔹 Opposition candidate for the Presidential election Yashwant Sinha to file his nomination on June 27.

🔹 India reports 17,336 fresh Covid cases and 13 deaths in last 24 hours. Active cases rise to 88,284.

🔹 Maharashtra reports 5,218 covid cases with Mumbai 2,479 fresh covid cases. Kerala reports 3981 and Delhi 1934 new covid cases in last 24 hours.

🔹 Maharashtra Crisis: Uddhav Thackeray in deep trouble. Eknath Shinde claims support of 50 MLAs along with several MPs. 🔹 Shiv Sena asks Maharashtra Assembly Deputy Speaker to disqualify 12 rebel Sena MLAs including Eknath Shinde for defying the party whip. 🔹 Agnipath Scheme: Agniveer registration for Air Force starts today. Phase 1 online examination process would start on July 24. 🔹 29-year-old Marathi Actress Ketaki Chitale walks out of jail after 40 days.

🔹 8 year-old boy, Shivansh Mohile, from Uttar Pradesh’s Prayagraj sets record by swimming across Yamuna river in just 18 minutes.

🔹 Gujarat riots 2002: Supreme Court dismisses Zakir Jafri’s petition, widow of former Congress MP Ehsan Jafri challenging the SIT clean chit given to then Gujarat CM Narendra Modi and others in Gujarat riots 2002 case.

🔹 European Union leaders agree to make Ukraine and Moldova candidates for EU membership.

🔹 BRICS countries support talks between Russia and Ukraine: Declaration.

🔹 India re-establishes diplomatic presence in Afghanistan, deploys technical team.