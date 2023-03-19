Deepali to carry Naba Das’ Legacy Forward

TNI Bureau: In all probability, Deepali Das will carry the legacy of her late father Naba Das in Jharusuguda. The BJD has reportedly made up its mind to field Deepali in Jharsuguda Assembly constituency if the bypolls are held in future.

If the bypolls are not held, then Depali will be the obvious choice for 2024 polls too. Earlier, Naba Das’s son Vishal’s name was doing the round, but he was reluctant to take up this task saying Deepali was the choice of his father and he always wanted to stay away from active politics.

Deepali has been active in the constituency and meeting the people while remembering her late father and recalling his work. And, people’s sympathy may go in her favour.

Even after more than 50 days of Naba Das’ sensational murder and arresting the killer cop on the spot, the Crime Branch has not been able to establish the motive behind the murder despite all its efforts. That could turn out to be a major poll issue in Jharusguda as people won’t take this unprecedented delay lightly.