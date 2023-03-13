‘Naatu Naatu’ from RRR & ‘The Elephant Whisperers’ win Oscars

TNI Bureau: It is a matter of great pride for the Indian film industry that ‘Naatu Naatu’ song from the RRR and ‘The Elephant Whisperers’ have won the Oscars.

The much-awaited list of the Oscars winners was announced during the 95th Academy Awards ceremony held on March 13 IST in Los Angeles’ Dolby theatre.

While Naatu Naatu, the foot-tapping mass anthem from SS Rajamouli’s period-action drama RRR, ‘The Elephant Whisperers’ won in the ‘Best Documentary Short Film’ category.



Naatu Naatu has been composed by MM Keeravaani while it has been penned by lyricist Chandrabose. Kaala Bhairava and Rahul Sipligunj have sung it. It became the first Indian song to win the Oscars.

‘Naatu Naatu’ song featuring the film’s leads, Ram Charan and Jr NTR, had earlier won the Best Original song trophy at the Golden Globes this year. It was the first Asian song to win the award.

MM Keervaani and Chandrabose went on stage to accept the award on behalf of the team.

On the other hand, the Elephant Whisperers, directed by Kartiki Gonsalves and produced by Guneet Monga.

The Elephant Whisperers is the first Indian film to win an Oscar in this category and the third to be nominated after The House That Ananda Built and An Encounter With Faces which competed for Best Documentary Short in 1969 and 1979 respectively.

The Elephant Whisperers, set in the Mudumalai National Park, is the tale of an orphaned elephant calf named Raghu in the care of Bomman and Belli, an indigenous couple.

The documentary celebrates not just the bond that develops between them as well as the natural beauty of their surroundings. The Elephant Whisperers was released on Netflix in December 2022.

Popular late night show host Jimmy Kimmel hosted the top most award ceremony in the entertainment industry.