Check the Complete List of Oscars 2023 Winners

TNI Bureau: Winners of the 95th Academy Awards were announced at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, United States.
The genre-defying Everything Everywhere All at Once won seven Oscars in its 11 nominations this year.
Everything Everywhere All at Once won Best Picture, Best Actress in a Leading Role for Michelle Yeoh, Best Directing and Best Original Screenplay for Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, Best Editing for Paul Rogers, Best Actor in a Supporting Role for Ke Huy Quan and Best Actress in a Supporting Role for Jamie Lee Curtis.
Here is the complete list of Oscars 2023 Winners:
Animated feature:
- Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio – WINNER!
- Marcel the Shell With Shoes On
- Puss in Boots: The Last Wish
- The Sea Beast
- Turning Red
Supporting actor:
- Brendan Gleeson, The Banshees of Inisherin
- Brian Tyree Henry, Causeway
- Judd Hirsch, The Fabelmans
- Barry Keoghan, The Banshees of Inisherin
- Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All at Once – WINNER!
Supporting actress:
- Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
- Hong Chau, The Whale
- Kerry Condon, The Banshees of Inisherin
- Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All at Once – WINNER!
- Stephanie Hsu, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Documentary feature:
- All That Breathes
- All the Beauty and the Bloodshed
- Fire of Love
- A House Made of Splinters
- Navalny – WINNER!
Live-action short:
- An Irish Goodbye – WINNER!
- Ivalu
- Le Pupille
- Night Ride
- The Red Suitcase
Cinematography:
- All Quiet on the Western Front – WINNER!
- Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths
- Elvis
- Empire of Light
- Tár
Makeup and hair:
- All Quiet on the Western Front
- The Batman
- Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
- Elvis
- The Whale – WINNER!
Costume design:
- Babylon
- Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – WINNER!
- Elvis
- Everything Everywhere All at Once
- Mrs Harris Goes to Paris
International film:
- All Quiet on the Western Front – WINNER!
- Argentina, 1985
- Close
- EO
- The Quiet Girl
Documentary short:
- The Elephant Whisperers – WINNER!
- Haulout
- How Do You Measure a Year?
- The Martha Mitchell Effect
- Stranger at the Gate
Animated short:
- The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse – WINNER!
- The Flying Sailor
- Ice Merchants
- My Year of Dicks
- An Ostrich Told Me the World Is Fake and I Think I Believe It
Production design:
- All Quiet on the Western Front – WINNER!
- Avatar: The Way of Water
- Babylon
- Elvis
- The Fabelmans
Original score:
- All Quiet on the Western Front – WINNER!
- Babylon
- The Banshees of Inisherin
- Everything Everywhere All at Once
- The Fabelmans
Visual effects:
- All Quiet on the Western Front
- Avatar: The Way of Water – WINNER!
- The Batman
- Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
- Top Gun: Maverick
Original screenplay:
- The Banshees of Inisherin
- Everything Everywhere All at Once – WINNER!
- The Fabelmans
- Tár
- Triangle of Sadness
Adapted screenplay:
- All Quiet on the Western Front
- Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
- Living
- Top Gun: Maverick
- Women Talking – WINNER!
Sound:
- All Quiet on the Western Front
- Avatar: The Way of Water
- The Batman
- Elvis
- Top Gun: Maverick – WINNER!
Original song:
- Applause, Tell It Like a Woman
- Hold My Hand, Top Gun: Maverick
- Lift Me Up, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
- Naatu Naatu, RRR – WINNER!
- This Is a Life, Everything Everywhere All at Once
- The Banshees of Inisherin
- Elvis
- Everything Everywhere All at Once – WINNER!
- Tár
- Top Gun: Maverick
Director:
- Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin
- Daniel 4 and Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All at Once – WINNER!
- Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans
- Todd Field, Tár
- Ruben Östlund, Triangle of Sadness
Lead actor:
- Austin Butler, Elvis
- Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin
- Brendan Fraser, The Whale _ WINNER!
- Paul Mescal, Aftersun
- Bill Nighy, Living
Lead actress:
- Cate Blanchett, Tár
- Ana de Armas, Blonde
- Andrea Riseborough, To Leslie
- Michelle Williams, The Fabelmans
- Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All at Once – WINNER!
Best picture:
- All Quiet on the Western Front
- Avatar: The Way of Water
- The Banshees of Inisherin
- Elvis
- Everything Everywhere All at Once – WINNER!
- The Fabelmans
- Tár
- Top Gun: Maverick
- Triangle of Sadness
- Women Talking
