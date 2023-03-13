Check the Complete List of Oscars 2023 Winners

TNI Bureau: Winners of the 95th Academy Awards were announced at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, United States.

The genre-defying Everything Everywhere All at Once won seven Oscars in its 11 nominations this year.

Everything Everywhere All at Once won Best Picture, Best Actress in a Leading Role for Michelle Yeoh, Best Directing and Best Original Screenplay for Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, Best Editing for Paul Rogers, Best Actor in a Supporting Role for Ke Huy Quan and Best Actress in a Supporting Role for Jamie Lee Curtis.

Here is the complete list of Oscars 2023 Winners:

Animated feature:

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio – WINNER!

Marcel the Shell With Shoes On

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish

The Sea Beast

Turning Red

Supporting actor:

Brendan Gleeson, The Banshees of Inisherin

Brian Tyree Henry, Causeway

Judd Hirsch, The Fabelmans

Barry Keoghan, The Banshees of Inisherin

Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All at Once – WINNER!

Supporting actress:

Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Hong Chau, The Whale

Kerry Condon, The Banshees of Inisherin

Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All at Once – WINNER!

Stephanie Hsu, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Documentary feature:

All That Breathes

All the Beauty and the Bloodshed

Fire of Love

A House Made of Splinters

Navalny – WINNER!

Live-action short:

An Irish Goodbye – WINNER!

Ivalu

Le Pupille

Night Ride

The Red Suitcase

Cinematography:

All Quiet on the Western Front – WINNER!

Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths

Elvis

Empire of Light

Tár

Makeup and hair:

All Quiet on the Western Front

The Batman

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Elvis

The Whale – WINNER!

Costume design:

Babylon

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – WINNER!

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Mrs Harris Goes to Paris

International film:

All Quiet on the Western Front – WINNER!

Argentina, 1985

Close

EO

The Quiet Girl

Documentary short:

The Elephant Whisperers – WINNER!

Haulout

How Do You Measure a Year?

The Martha Mitchell Effect

Stranger at the Gate

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

Animated short:

The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse – WINNER!

The Flying Sailor

Ice Merchants

My Year of Dicks

An Ostrich Told Me the World Is Fake and I Think I Believe It

Production design:

All Quiet on the Western Front – WINNER!

Avatar: The Way of Water

Babylon

Elvis

The Fabelmans

Original score:

All Quiet on the Western Front – WINNER!

Babylon

The Banshees of Inisherin

Everything Everywhere All at Once

The Fabelmans

Visual effects:

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water – WINNER!

The Batman

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Top Gun: Maverick

Original screenplay:

The Banshees of Inisherin

Everything Everywhere All at Once – WINNER!

The Fabelmans

Tár

Triangle of Sadness

Adapted screenplay:

All Quiet on the Western Front

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Living

Top Gun: Maverick

Women Talking – WINNER!

Sound:

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

The Batman

Elvis

Top Gun: Maverick – WINNER!



Original song:

Applause, Tell It Like a Woman

Hold My Hand, Top Gun: Maverick

Lift Me Up, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Naatu Naatu, RRR – WINNER!

This Is a Life, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Editing:

The Banshees of Inisherin

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All at Once – WINNER!

Tár

Top Gun: Maverick

Director:

Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin

Daniel 4 and Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All at Once – WINNER!

Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans

Todd Field, Tár

Ruben Östlund, Triangle of Sadness

Lead actor:

Austin Butler, Elvis

Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin

Brendan Fraser, The Whale _ WINNER!

Paul Mescal, Aftersun

Bill Nighy, Living

Lead actress:

Cate Blanchett, Tár

Ana de Armas, Blonde

Andrea Riseborough, To Leslie

Michelle Williams, The Fabelmans

Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All at Once – WINNER!

Best picture: