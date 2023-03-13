Check the Complete List of Oscars 2023 Winners

TNI Bureau: Winners of the 95th Academy Awards were announced at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, United States.

The genre-defying Everything Everywhere All at Once won seven Oscars in its 11 nominations this year.

Everything Everywhere All at Once won Best Picture, Best Actress in a Leading Role for Michelle Yeoh, Best Directing and Best Original Screenplay for Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, Best Editing for Paul Rogers, Best Actor in a Supporting Role for Ke Huy Quan and Best Actress in a Supporting Role for Jamie Lee Curtis.

Here is the complete list of Oscars 2023 Winners:

Animated feature:

  • Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio – WINNER!
  • Marcel the Shell With Shoes On
  • Puss in Boots: The Last Wish
  • The Sea Beast
  • Turning Red

Supporting actor:

  • Brendan Gleeson, The Banshees of Inisherin
  • Brian Tyree Henry, Causeway
  • Judd Hirsch, The Fabelmans
  • Barry Keoghan, The Banshees of Inisherin
  • Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All at Once – WINNER!

Supporting actress:

  • Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
  • Hong Chau, The Whale
  • Kerry Condon, The Banshees of Inisherin
  • Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All at Once – WINNER!
  • Stephanie Hsu, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Documentary feature:

  • All That Breathes
  • All the Beauty and the Bloodshed
  • Fire of Love
  • A House Made of Splinters
  • Navalny – WINNER!

Live-action short:

  • An Irish Goodbye – WINNER!
  • Ivalu
  • Le Pupille
  • Night Ride
  • The Red Suitcase

Cinematography:

  • All Quiet on the Western Front – WINNER!
  • Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths
  • Elvis
  • Empire of Light
  • Tár

Makeup and hair:

  • All Quiet on the Western Front
  • The Batman
  • Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
  • Elvis
  • The Whale – WINNER!

Costume design:

  • Babylon
  • Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – WINNER!
  • Elvis
  • Everything Everywhere All at Once
  • Mrs Harris Goes to Paris

International film:

  • All Quiet on the Western Front – WINNER!
  • Argentina, 1985
  • Close
  • EO
  • The Quiet Girl

Documentary short:

  • The Elephant Whisperers – WINNER!
  • Haulout
  • How Do You Measure a Year?
  • The Martha Mitchell Effect
  • Stranger at the Gate
Animated short:

  • The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse – WINNER!
  • The Flying Sailor
  • Ice Merchants
  • My Year of Dicks
  • An Ostrich Told Me the World Is Fake and I Think I Believe It

Production design:

  • All Quiet on the Western Front – WINNER!
  • Avatar: The Way of Water
  • Babylon
  • Elvis
  • The Fabelmans

Original score:

  • All Quiet on the Western Front – WINNER!
  • Babylon
  • The Banshees of Inisherin
  • Everything Everywhere All at Once
  • The Fabelmans

Visual effects:

  • All Quiet on the Western Front
  • Avatar: The Way of Water – WINNER!
  • The Batman
  • Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
  • Top Gun: Maverick

Original screenplay:

  • The Banshees of Inisherin
  • Everything Everywhere All at Once – WINNER!
  • The Fabelmans
  • Tár
  • Triangle of Sadness

Adapted screenplay:

  • All Quiet on the Western Front
  • Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
  • Living
  • Top Gun: Maverick
  • Women Talking – WINNER!

Sound:

  • All Quiet on the Western Front
  • Avatar: The Way of Water
  • The Batman
  • Elvis
  • Top Gun: Maverick – WINNER!

Original song:

  • Applause, Tell It Like a Woman
  • Hold My Hand, Top Gun: Maverick
  • Lift Me Up, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
  • Naatu Naatu, RRR – WINNER!
  • This Is a Life, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Editing:

  • The Banshees of Inisherin
  • Elvis
  • Everything Everywhere All at Once – WINNER!
  • Tár
  • Top Gun: Maverick

Director:

  • Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin
  • Daniel 4 and Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All at Once – WINNER!
  • Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans
  • Todd Field, Tár
  • Ruben Östlund, Triangle of Sadness

Lead actor:

  • Austin Butler, Elvis
  • Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin
  • Brendan Fraser, The Whale _ WINNER!
  • Paul Mescal, Aftersun
  • Bill Nighy, Living

Lead actress:

  • Cate Blanchett, Tár
  • Ana de Armas, Blonde
  • Andrea Riseborough, To Leslie
  • Michelle Williams, The Fabelmans
  • Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All at Once – WINNER!

Best picture:

  • All Quiet on the Western Front
  • Avatar: The Way of Water
  • The Banshees of Inisherin
  • Elvis
  • Everything Everywhere All at Once – WINNER!
  • The Fabelmans
  • Tár
  • Top Gun: Maverick
  • Triangle of Sadness
  • Women Talking
