AICC Member Manasha Tripathy takes on Odisha CM; Know Why

By Rakesh Gupta, Nabarangpur: All India Congress Committee Odisha’s youngest member Manasha Tripathy earlier in the day launched a scathing attack on the ruling BJD, and CM Naveen Patnaik and 5T Secretary, after several students of Nabarangpur district failed to appear in the 10th board HSC exam.

In a press conference, she said that around 15533 students had applied for the HSC exam out of which nearly 963 students did not appear for the examinations. Correspondingly, nearly 1200 students did not appear for their 9th grade exams this year, added the AICC member and said that it is a matter of big concern for the tribal district.

When questioned about the matter, the additional District educational officer explained that the majority of students who did not take the exam are from outside the state.

The additional District educational officer stated that many students were unable to take the exam due to their families’ poor financial situation, which made it difficult for them to cover the costs of transportation and food to reach the examination center.

In addition, during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Nabarangpur district administration brought in around 12,000 migrant laborers from various parts of the country, and after the pandemic, nearly 9,000 of these laborers left the state in search of employment.

The issue of poor financial conditions and high unemployment rates have been causing many students to drop out of the school midway, according to Pabitra Gond, the NSUI District President, Harabati Gond, a PCC Member, Dibakar Pujari, the INTUC President, and Suraj Lal, the Media Cell President of Nabarangpur district.

During a press conference, they announced that they plan to raise this issue at the national level and organize a protest rally in Nabarangpur in the near future.