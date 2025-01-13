MoU Signed; Odisha Govt set to roll out ‘Ayushman Bharat’

New Delhi: Odisha has become the 34th state to implement the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB PM-JAY), marking a significant step in expanding healthcare access for low-income families. The state formalized its participation by signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the National Health Authority (NHA).

The MoU was signed between the CEO of the NHA and the Commissioner-cum-Secretary of Odisha’s Department of Health & Family Welfare. The ceremony witnessed the presence of prominent leaders, including Union Health Minister Jagat Prakash Nadda, Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, and other Union Ministers, highlighting the importance of this initiative.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

With Odisha’s inclusion, the Ayushman Bharat PM-JAY scheme will provide health insurance coverage to a larger population, ensuring enhanced access to quality healthcare services for economically weaker sections in the state. The scheme, a flagship initiative of the Government of India, aims to offer cashless treatment for secondary and tertiary healthcare to millions of beneficiaries across the country.

This partnership underscores Odisha’s commitment to improving healthcare infrastructure and aligns with the national vision of accessible and affordable medical care for all. Residents are expected to benefit significantly from the expanded network of hospitals and services available under the scheme.