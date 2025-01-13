Closing bell: Sensex falls 1000 pts lower, Nifty below 23,100

The BSE Sensex fell 1,048.90 points, or 1.36%, to close at 76,330.01. The NSE Nifty 50 index crashed 345.55 points, or 1.47%, to settle just above the 23,000-mark. It closed at 23,085.95.

The Nifty Bank index, which tracks 12 private and public bank stocks, fell 692.90 points, or 1.42%, to close at 48,041.25. Nifty Private Bank index fell 208.55 point, or 0.87%, to end at 23,722.60 and Nifty PSU Bank index cracked 187.85 points, or 3.09%, to close at 5,897.25.

Among the Sensex stocks, Zomato fell the most, slipping over 6.52%. Following it were Power Grid and Adani Ports, which fell over 4% each. Tata Steel, NTPC, and Tata Motors declined between 3-3.5%. Mahindra & Mahindra, Asian Paints, Tech Mahindra, UltraTech Cement, Sun Pharma, and Larsen & Toubro fell around 2-3% each.

The only stocks in Sensex which ended in green were Axis Bank, TCS, Hindustan Unilever and IndusInd Bank, none of them even gaining a percent.