TNI Evening News Headlines – January 13, 2025

➡️Odisha Government’s Health and Family Welfare Department signs MoU with the National Health Authority (NHA) for the implementation of Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB PM-JAY).
➡️Odisha Government announces Rs 20,000 Pension, Medical benefits for persons detained in jail during the Emergency period from 25.06.1975 to 21.03.1977.
➡️Odia para-archer Payal Nag strikes double Gold in National Para Archery Championship in Jaipur.
➡️National Testing Agency (NTA) postpones UGC-NET December 2024 exam on January 15 due to Pongal and Makar Sankranti celebrations. The New date of exam will announce later.
➡️Successful trial of anti-tank guided missile ‘Nag Mk 2’ conducted in Rajasthan’s Pokhran.
➡️PM Modi inaugurates Z-Morh tunnel (Sonamarg Tunnel) in Jammu and Kashmir, interacted with those who worked towards building the Sonamarg Tunnel.
➡️Maha Kumbh 2025: Around 1.5 crore devotees took a holy dip in the Tribeni Sangam area.
➡️Delhi Government opposes PM-JAY implementation, defends Delhi Arogya Kosh as “superior” healthcare scheme.
➡️Prime Minister Narendra Modi participated in Pongal celebrations at the residence of Union Minister G Kishan Reddy, in Delhi today.
➡️Japan warned of a possible tsunami following an earthquake of around 6.9 magnitude struck southwestern region of the country.
