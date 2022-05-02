Morning News Insight – May 02, 2022

By Sagarika Satapathy
🔸Odisha reports 11 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours. Active cases stand at 87.

🔸BJP MLA from Deogarh, Subash Chandra Panigrahi, and his two associates sent to judicial custody for seven days.
 
🔸Odisha BJP observes 12-hour Deogarh bandh over arrest of BJP MLA Subhas Chandra Panigrahi; demands action against BDO.
 
🔸Odisha schools reopen today with morning classes.
 
🔸India records 3,157 new COVID-19 cases today; Active caseload at 19,500.
 
🔸PM Narendra Modi arrives in Germany on the first leg of his visit to three European nations,
 
🔸NEET UG 2022: NTA extends application last date till May 15.
 
🔸Actor Dharmendra back home after hospitalisation for back pain.
 
🔸Centre asks states/UTs to review health facility preparedness amid rising temperature.
 
🔸Indian-origin man Nand Mulchandani appointed as first-ever Chief Technology Officer of Central Intelligence Agency (CIA)-Fitr on Tuesday.

 

🔸India to celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr on Tuesday.

 
🔸6 Missiles fall near Oil Refinery in Iraq’s Erbil: Report.
 
🔸Global Covid caseload tops 513.8 million.
 
