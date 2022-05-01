Prasanta Pattojoshi receives ‘Biju Sharmika Bandhu Samman 2022’

Prasanta Kumar Pattojoshi, the Vice President of AITUC, Odisha State Committee was conferred with the ‘Biju Sharmika Bandhu Samman 2022’ on the occasion of International Labour Day at Jaydev Bhawan in Bhubaneswar on Sunday.

The State Government conferred its prestigious award to Pattojoshi for his contribution to the Trade union movement in Odisha and welfare of working class people.

Pattajosi has been working for the last 54 years towards the betterment of workers in Ganjam district.

He served as the Vice President of Aska Sugar Mill, the Supervisor of Gopalpur Ports, President of Employees Union and the Executive President of Odisha Construction Workers Union.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

Pattojoshi took the lead at the Jayashree Chemicals Union, labors movement, movement of construction workers, sugarcane farmers and contract workers.