Morning News Insight – March 29, 2022

🔹Sarmistha Rout, prime accused in Manas Swain Murder case, has been sent to Crime Branch custody for 5 days along with other accused Niranjan Sethi and Jhuna Bhoi.

🔹Petrol & Diesel prices hiked by 80 paise & 70 paise respectively – 7th hike in 8 days.

🔹In the last 8 days, petrol prices in Bhubaneswar went up by Rs 5.13 & diesel by Rs 5.09.

🔹 Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik to visit the Parliament today. He may meet some Ministers to press for Odisha’s demands on various issues.

🔹Uttarakhand Congress vice president Aqueel Ahmed expelled from the party for 6 years for “indiscipline”.

🔹The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences condemned the incident of Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars and

started a formal review.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

🔹Actor Will Smith apologises to Comedian Chris Rock for slapping him at the Oscars, saying he was ‘out of line’.

🔹’Bulli Bai’ App case accused Niraj Bishnoi, ‘Sulli Deals’ creator Omkareshwar Thakur get bails on humanitarian grounds.

🔹US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reduces COVID-19 travel advisory for India from ‘Level 3’ (High) to ‘Level 1’ (Low).

🔹Prominent Russian Newspaper ‘Novaya Gazeta’ halts publication.

🔹Ukraine suffered losses of $564 billion so far due to the war imposed by Russia, says Ukrainian Economy Ministry.

🔹US President Joe Biden says comment on ‘Putin should leave power’ was personal ‘outrage,’ not ‘new policy’.