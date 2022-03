Insight Bureau: The Gujarat Titans emerged victorious in their debut game in IPL as they defeated another debutant Lucknow Super Giants by 5 wickets.

🔹 Lucknow Super Giants 158/6 in 20 overs. Deepak Hooda 55, Ayush Badoni 54. Mohammed Shami 3/25, Varun Aaron 2/45.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

🔹Gujarat Titans 161/5 in 19.4 overs. Matthew Wade 30, Hardik Pandya 33, Miller 30, Tewatia 40*. Chameera 2/22.

🔹Player of the Match – Mohammed Shami.