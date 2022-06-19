Morning News Insight – June 19, 2022

🔸 Odisha reports 51 new COVID-19 cases, including 6 positives in 0-18 years age group in the last 24 hours. Actice cases stands at 239.

🔸 First phase election to 731 primary cooperative societies begins in Odisha. Around 4,53,610 voters will exercise their franchise in the elect ion.

🔸 BJD MLA Bijay Shankar Das fails to turn up for own wedding; Girlfriend Somalika files FIR against him at Jagatsinghpur police station.

🔸 Petrol and diesel price decreases; petrol price records at Rs 103.01 per litre while diesel rate records at Rs 94.58 per litre today.

🔸 India reports 12,899 fresh infections & 15 deaths today; Active cases rise to 72,474.

🔸 Railway Police Force (RPF) constable saves woman from being run over by train at Lalitpur in Uttar Pradesh. 🔸 Following ongoing students’ agitation, eight trains cancelled, six trains have been rescheduled in the zone: East Central Railway. 🔸 Tri-service press conference on A gnipath Scheme to be held at 2.10 PM today.

🔸 Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates Pragati Maidan Integrated Transit Corridor project.

🔸 Defence Minister Rajnath Singh meets the three Services chiefs today amid ‘Agnipath’ protests.

🔸 Agnipath Scheme Protest: Additional Secretary Lt Gen Anil Puri to address press conference on Agnipath later today.

🔸 Indian Air Force releases details on Agnipath recruitment scheme.

🔸 Rahul Gandhi turns 53, asks party workers not to celebrate his birthday.

🔸 UP: BJP leader Gautam Kathariya shot by unidentified persons in Uttar Pradesh’s Mainpuri, admitted to Agra hospital.

🔸 Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra clinches Gold in 2022 Kuortane Games in Finland.

🔸 A large number of people participated in a Yoga session at the iconic Washington Monument.

🔸 India, Bangladesh to hold first physical Joint Consultative Commission Meeting and seventh meeting of the JCC today.

🔸 2 Killed in blasts near Gurdwara in Kabul;