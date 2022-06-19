Morning News Insight – June 19, 2022

🔸Odisha reports 51 new COVID-19 cases, including 6 positives in 0-18 years age group in the last 24 hours. Actice cases stands at 239.
🔸First phase election to 731 primary cooperative societies begins in Odisha. Around 4,53,610 voters will exercise their franchise in the election.
🔸BJD MLA Bijay Shankar Das fails to turn up for own wedding; Girlfriend Somalika files FIR against him at Jagatsinghpur police station.
🔸Petrol and diesel price decreases; petrol price records at Rs 103.01 per litre while diesel rate records at Rs 94.58 per litre today.
🔸India reports 12,899 fresh infections & 15 deaths today; Active cases rise to 72,474.
🔸Railway Police Force (RPF) constable saves woman from being run over by train at Lalitpur in Uttar Pradesh.
🔸Following ongoing students’ agitation, eight trains cancelled, six trains have been rescheduled in the zone: East Central Railway.
🔸Tri-service press conference on Agnipath Scheme to be held at 2.10 PM today.
🔸Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates Pragati Maidan Integrated Transit Corridor project.
🔸Defence Minister Rajnath Singh meets the three Services chiefs today amid ‘Agnipath’ protests.
🔸Agnipath Scheme Protest: Additional Secretary Lt Gen Anil Puri to address press conference on Agnipath later today.
🔸Indian Air Force releases details on Agnipath recruitment scheme.
🔸Rahul Gandhi turns 53, asks party workers not to celebrate his birthday.
🔸UP: BJP leader Gautam Kathariya shot by unidentified persons in Uttar Pradesh’s Mainpuri, admitted to Agra hospital.
🔸Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra clinches Gold in 2022 Kuortane Games in Finland.
🔸A large number of people participated in a Yoga session at the iconic Washington Monument.
🔸India, Bangladesh to hold first physical Joint Consultative Commission Meeting and seventh meeting of the JCC today.
🔸2 Killed in blasts near Gurdwara in Kabul;
🔸Former President of Pakistan Pervez Musharraf set to return Home from Dubai: Report.
