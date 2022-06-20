Morning News Insight – June 20, 2022

🔸 Odisha reports 46 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. Actice cases stands at 267. 🔸 Odisha Weather Alert: The Regional Meteorological Centre here issues heavy rain, thunderstorm with lightning likely over the districts of Balasore, Cuttack, Kendrapara, Jajpur, Bhadrak, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Khurda, Nayagarh, Ganjam, Gajapati, Keonjh ar, Mayurbhanj, Angul, Dhenkanal, Kandhamal, Kalahandi, Boudh and Bolangir today.

🔸 Odia serial actress Rashmirekha Ojha dies by suicide in Bhubaneswar, a note recovered kept on a table near the body.

🔸 Odisha Vigilance sleuths conduct raids on house and properties of C ivil Supply Officer Anadi Charan Sethi on DA case.

🔸 India reports 12,781 new cases, 8,537 recoveries and 18 deaths in the last 24 hours. Active cases stands at 76,700. 🔸 Maharashtra reports 4,004 new cases, including 2,087 in Mumbai in the last 24 hours. Active cases stands at 23,746. 🔸 Kerala reports 2,786 new Covid cases, fi ve deaths in last 24 hours. Active cases increased to 22,278. 🔸 Delhi records 1,530 Covid cases, 3 deaths in last 24 hours. Positivity rate up to 8.41%. Active cases increased to 5,542.

🔸 India has administered over 196 crore Covid-19 doses so far.

🔸 7 militants including 2 Pakistani nationals killed in 3 encounters in less than 24 hours in Jammu & Kashmir.

🔸 Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Karnataka today; will lays the foundation stone and inaugurate development works worth over Rs. 27,000 crores in Bengaluru.

🔸 Congress to protest nationwide today; all schools in Jharkhand closed today in view of Bharat Bandh called against Agnipath Scheme. 🔸 Bharat Bandh Updates: Massive traffic jam at Delhi-Gurugram border; several trains cancelled.

🔸 Mahindra Group will welcome skilled and trained Agniveers after 4 years in Armed Forces: Anand Mahindra.

🔸 5th T20I between India and South Africa called off due to rain; Series ends 2-2.

🔸 Sensex rebounds 253.69 points to 51,614.11 in early trade; Nifty gains 69.6 points to 15,363.10.

🔸 Teenager killed, police officer among 3 injured in Washington DC shooting.

🔸 Australia’s Deputy PM & Minister for Defence, Richard Marles to visit India from 20-23 June.