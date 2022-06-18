Jaleswar BDO – Man with Rs 5.07 Crore Assets & Counting

Insight Bureau: The Odisha Vigilance sleuths on Saturday conducted simultaneous raids on the office, residence and other properties of Aswini Kumar Das, the Block Development Officer (BDO) in Jaleswar and unearthed properties worth crores in the disproportionate assets (DA) case.

Simultaneous house searches were conducted at six places in Cuttack, Balasore & Kendrapara.

So far, the officials of anti-corruption wing seized Rs 5.7 crore in cash, 1.028 kg gold, 3.632 kg silver during simultaneous raids. 6 teams of Odisha Vigilance led by 5 DSPs, 9 Inspectors and other staff conducted the search.

Other assets unearthed so far:

1) Triple storeyed building at Kalapada, 42 mouza, Dist-Cuttack.

2) Double storeyed building at Jhinkiria, Berhampur, Dist-Cuttack.

3) Office room at Block Office, Jaleswar, Dist-Balasore.

4) Govt. residential quarter at Jaleswar, Dist-Balasore.

5) Office room of his spouse at Govt. Press, Khapuria, Cuttack.

6) House at native village-Bhuinpur, Ps-Aul, Dist-Kendrapara

During house searches so far, the following movable and immovable assets worth over Rs.5.07 Crores as detailed below have been unearthed in the name of Ashwini Kumar Das:

1) 24 Plots in prime area of Cuttack & Kendrapara district. The Registered Sale Deed (RSD) value comes to about Rs.76.4 Lakh. However, the actual value is likely to be much higher. Undervaluation of the plots during registration is suspected. A thorough probe has been initiated in this regard.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

2) Triple storeyed building at Kalapada, 42 Mouza, Cuttack along with brick factory worth over Rs.1.22 Crore. Detailed valuation is being carried out by Vigilance Technical Wing (Picture given below).

3) Double storeyed building at Jhinkiria, Berhampur, Cuttack worth over Rs.1.10 Crore. Detailed valuation is being carried out by Vigilance Technical Wing.

4) Bank & Insurance deposits worth over Rs.73.91 Lakh.

5) Cash Rs.1,70,300/-.

6) Gold jewelry weighing 1.028 Kg & Silver ornaments 3.632 Kg worth over Rs.42.57 Lakh.

7) 4 four wheelers (Innova, Scorpio, MG Hector & Nano) worth over Rs.40 Lakh.

8) 3 two wheelers & household articles worth over Rs.39.81 Lakh.

Further searches are continuing. Unearthing of more assets is likely and overall valuation is likely to increase.