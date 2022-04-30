Morning News Insight – April 30, 2022
A total of 1,607 fresh cases of Covid-19 were recorded in the last 24 hours in Delhi. Positive rate has reached 5.28%.
🔸 Odisha reports 10 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours. Active cases stand at 78.
🔸Electronic vehicles to get 40% discount at parking lots in Bhubaneswar: BMC.
🔸Norwester alert for several districts of Odisha; IMD’s Regional Centre in Bhubaneswar said that Nor’wester rain is likely to bring relief from the scorching heat for 3 days starting from tomorrow.
🔸3,688 new cases in India today; Active caseload rises to 18,684.
🔸PM Narendra Modi and Chief Justice of India NV Ramana attend the Joint Conference of CMs of States & Chief Justices of High Courts at Vigyan Bhawan.
🔸Mobile internet and SMS services suspended in Punjab’s Patiala following clashes between two groups on Friday.
🔸Shah Faesal, the Jammu and Kashmir cadre IAS officer who resigned from service to return to service in J&K.
🔸Mass grave with 900 bodies found in Kyiv region.
🔸US imported more fuel from Russia than India.
