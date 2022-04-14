Morning News Insight – April 14, 2022
🔸 Odisha reports 11 new Covid cases from 7 districts in the last 24 hours. Active cases stand at 122.
🔸Odisha celebrates Odia New Year and Maha Bishuba Sankranti today.
🔸India reports 1,007 fresh cases, 818 recoveries and 1 death, in the last 24 hours. Active cases stand at 11,058.
🔸 CBI begins probe into Hanskhali Rape and murder case in West Bengal.
🔸Centre waives off customs duty on Cotton imports till September 30, 2022.
🔸 Ministry of Home Affairs has designated Mushtaq Ahmed Zargar, founder and chief commander of AlUmar-Mujahideen, as a Terrorist. He was released during the 1999 IC-814 hijack.
🔸 6 killed & 12 injured in a fire accident at a chemical factory in Akkireddigudem, Eluru, Andhra Pradesh.
🔸 Covid Cases surge in Delhi; 299 new cases reported yesterday.
🔸 US announces additional USD 800 million military aid, heavy weapons to Ukraine in its fight against Russia.
🔸 The Russian Warship ‘Moskva’ was hit by Ukrainian Missiles in the Black Sea; sinks. Russia claims fire due to detonation of ammunition and the crew got evacuated.
🔸 Brooklyn Subway shooting suspect Frank Y arrested in Manhattan.
