Insight Bureau: Mumbai Indians’ dismal show in the IPL 2022 continues unabated. They lost yet again – 5th straight defeat without a win.

Punjab Kings needed this victory to march forward and they finished it in style. They won by 12 runs.

Scores:

🔸Punjab Kings 198/5 in 20 overs. Mayank 52, Dhawan 70, Jitesh 30. Thampi 2/46.

🔸Mumbai Indians 186/9 in 20 overs. Brevis 49, Tilak 36, Suryakumar 43. Odean Smith 4/30. Rabada 2)29.

🔸Player of the Match – Mayank Agarwal