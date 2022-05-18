Hardik Patel resigns from Congress

Insight Bureau: In a massive blow to Congress, working President of Gujarat Congress Hardik Patel on Wednesday resigned from Congress and its primary membership, months before the Gujarat election.
He took to Twitter to inform about his decision.
Pointing out a lack of seriousness among leadership, Patel hit out at the party leaders for weakening Gujarat Congress.
Earlier, Hardik Patel removed his designation and party poll symbol of ‘hand’ from his Twitter profile.
Hardik Patel, the Patidar activist joined the Congress before the Lok Sabha election in 2019.
आज मैं हिम्मत करके कांग्रेस पार्टी के पद और पार्टी की प्राथमिक सदस्यता से इस्तीफा देता हूँ। मुझे विश्वास है कि मेरे इस निर्णय का स्वागत मेरा हर साथी और गुजरात की जनता करेगी। मैं मानता हूं कि मेरे इस कदम के बाद मैं भविष्य में गुजरात के लिए सच में सकारात्मक रूप से कार्य कर पाऊँगा। pic.twitter.com/MG32gjrMiY
— Hardik Patel (@HardikPatel_) May 18, 2022
