By Sagarika Satapathy
Hardik Patel resigns from Congress
Insight Bureau:  In a massive blow to Congress, working President of Gujarat Congress Hardik Patel on Wednesday resigned from Congress and its primary membership, months before the Gujarat election.

He took to Twitter to inform about his decision.

Pointing out a lack of seriousness among leadership, Patel hit out at the party leaders for weakening Gujarat Congress.

Earlier, Hardik Patel removed his designation and party poll symbol of ‘hand’ from his Twitter profile.

Hardik Patel, the Patidar activist joined the Congress before the Lok Sabha election in 2019.

