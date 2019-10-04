Morning News Headline (October 04, 2019)

TNI Bureau: Good Morning Readers! Here are the Morning News Bulletin on Odisha, India and World by The News Insight.
- Blind Plus 2 Students will get Braille Text Books from next year, informed SSEPD Minister Ashok Panda.
- Bhubaneswar bound Bus collided with a moving truck near Nenkadaghar in Keonjhar; 8 Critical.
- Two Jharkhand Jaguar jawans have lost their lives in an encounter with Maoists near Dassam falls.
- Yogesh Raj, the main accused in the Bulandshahr Inspector murder case was released from jail today.
- An urn containing ashes of Mahatma Gandhi was allegedly found missing, poster at ‘Bapu Bhavan’ in Rewa found defaced at MP.
- ‘Sarbat Da Bhala Express’ train flagged off at New Delhi railway station.
- Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath flags off Lucknow-Delhi Tejas Express.
- NSA Ajit Doval inaugurates two-day Goa Maritime Conclave at Sinquerim in North Goa.
- Marathi actress Deepali Sayyad joins Shiv Sena.
- Iraq anti-govt protest: Death toll rises to 34; over 1500 wounded.
Comments are closed.