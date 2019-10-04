Morning News Headline (October 04, 2019)

TNI Bureau: Good Morning Readers! Here are the Morning News Bulletin on Odisha, India and World by The News Insight.

Blind Plus 2 Students will get Braille Text Books from next year, informed SSEPD Minister Ashok Panda.

Bhubaneswar bound Bus collided with a moving truck near Nenkadaghar in Keonjhar; 8 Critical.

Two Jharkhand Jaguar jawans have lost their lives in an encounter with Maoists near Dassam falls.

Yogesh Raj, the main accused in the Bulandshahr Inspector murder case was released from jail today.

An urn containing ashes of Mahatma Gandhi was allegedly found missing, poster at ‘Bapu Bhavan’ in Rewa found defaced at MP.

‘Sarbat Da Bhala Express’ train flagged off at New Delhi railway station.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath flags off Lucknow-Delhi Tejas Express.

NSA Ajit Doval inaugurates two-day Goa Maritime Conclave at Sinquerim in North Goa.

Marathi actress Deepali Sayyad joins Shiv Sena.

Iraq anti-govt protest: Death toll rises to 34; over 1500 wounded.