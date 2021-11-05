Molnupiravir – New Covid Pill

Insight Bureau: UK’s Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) on Thursday approved the world’s first pill to treat symptomatic COVID-19 patients.

The health regulators said the antiviral Lagevrio (molnupiravir), originally created to treat flu was found to be safe and effective at reducing the risk of hospitalisation and death of COVID-19 patients.

Molnupiravir, prescribed twice a day to vulnerable patients recently diagnosed with COVID-19 after it proved effective in clinical trials.

Indian bulk drugs manufacturer ‘Optimus Pharma’ is seeking domestic regulatory approval to produce a generic version of molnupiravir.

Once receives approval, the Hyderabad-based company can produce 80 million capsules in a month, said D. Srinivasa Reddy, managing director of Optimus Pharma.