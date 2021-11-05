Another Low Pressure in Odisha on 9th November!

Insight Bureau: The Meteorological Centre, Bhubaneswar has informed in a tweet that a low pressure area is likely to form over Southeast Bay of Bengal and neighbourhood around 9th November.
Related Posts
No further information has been shared yet.
Insight Bureau: The Meteorological Centre, Bhubaneswar has informed in a tweet that a low pressure area is likely to form over Southeast Bay of Bengal and neighbourhood around 9th November.
No further information has been shared yet.
Recover your password.
A password will be e-mailed to you.
Comments are closed.