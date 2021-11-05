Cooking Oil to become cheaper by Rs 4-7 per Litre

By Sagarika Satapathy
Cooking Oil
132

Insight Bureau:  The Government of India has cut the basic duty on Crude Palm Oil, Crude Soyabean Oil and Crude Sunflower Oil from 2.5% to nil in a bid to reign in continuous rise in the cooking oil prices since past one year.

The Agri-cess on these Oils has been brought down from 20% to 7.5% for Crude Palm Oil and 5% for Crude Soyabean Oil and Crude Sunflower Oil.

The basic duty on RBD Palmolein Oil, Refined Soyabean and Refined Sunflower Oil has been slashed to 17.5% from the current 32.5%.

After reduction, the effective duty on Crude Palm Oil will be 8.25%, Crude Soyabean Oil and Crude Sunflower Oil will be 5.5% each.

